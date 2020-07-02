Oceanside closes beach parking lots for July 4th weekend

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside city officials said Wednesday they will close parking lots at city beaches during the July 4th weekend “to minimize crowded conditions, limit gatherings, increase physical distancing, and slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

With the exception of some Harbor lots near Harbor Village, Oceanside beach parking lots close Friday at 8 a.m. and will not reopen until Monday at 8 a.m., according to the city.

“With COVID-19 cases rising in the County, it’s essential to take measures to break the chain of transmission in our region, and each of us has a role to play,” the city said in a news release.

Parking lots at state beaches including those in San Diego County again will close to the public starting Friday in an effort state officials hope will limit the number of beachgoers during the upcoming holiday weekend.