OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The city of Oceanside was booming with excitement on the eve of the Fourth of July.

The city held an event with a fireworks display, concerts and food vendors at SoCal Sports Complex. While it celebrated America’s birthday, it was also a celebration for Oceanside’s 135th birthday.

More than 11,000 people were estimated to have attended the event Monday night.

“It really promotes the community of Oceanside to come together and celebrate for itself the event, and its birthday,” said Mark Germundson with the City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation.

He said there were about 30 vendors selling food and offering a good bite to eat ahead of the highly anticipated fireworks display.

One of the vendors was Fernando Torres, and his best friend George, owners of a new Oceanside-based business, FNG BBQ.

“It’s been a passion of ours just to cook quality food and we started just cooking for family and friends and now pushing it out to the community,” Torres said.

It’s their first event, and a full circle moment for the family affair, who had been at this event as spectators in years past, but this year they were at the event as a vendor for the first time, showcasing their passion for BBQ.

“It’s very important that we support local businesses like this and we keep that culture of Oceanside in tact and keep these vendors and these mom and pop stores alive because that’s all rooted in the culture of Oceanside,” Germundson said.