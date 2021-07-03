Oceanside celebrates 133rd birthday

OCEANSIDE – Thousands of Oceanside residents celebrated the city’s 133rd anniversary and Independence Day Saturday afternoon.

City officials canceled the event last year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We traditionally expect between 5,000 to 7,000 people after not having an event last year,” said Mark Olson, Oceanside Parks and Recreation Manager.

Event organizers closed Rancho Del Oro Drive from Oceanside Boulevard to Mesa Drive, brining in musical performances and food truck vendors.

Sailor Marquel Jackson enlisted in the Navy in the brunt of the pandemic, he tells Fox 5, this Fourth of July weekend is special to him.

“I wanted to serve my country, I wanted to feel good about just putting on a uniform,” said Jackson.

Several families were excited to be out once again, after a year full of restrictions.

“For me it’s the fact that we all get together, especially this year given that we couldn’t do this last year, so this I think it’s just extra special,” said Vista resident, Mollie Zuniga Summers.