OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A structure fire caused damages to a commercial building in Oceanside on Wednesday evening, said the Oceanside Fire Department.

Fire units were dispatched to 4630 North Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. and officials said they found a working fire coming from the roof of a large commercial building.

Maps show the location to be the Emmanuel Vélez Flores Drug store.

Fire crews forced entry into the building to conduct a primary search and fire control. Meanwhile, two ladder trucks went to the roof to complete a coordinated attack of the fire with the interior crews, the department said.

Fire officials discovered that a sprinkler from the buildings fire suppression system was holding the fire in check and isolated it to only the roof, where crews were able to contain it. Officials reported that the building’s roof had recently undergone some construction.

No one was injured in the structure fire.

An investigator remained on scene to assess the incident. No further information on what may have started the fire has been released at this time.

The Oceanside Fire Department said damage to the building was reduced due to the fact a fire sprinkler system did its job by holding the fire in place until fire crews could respond to the scene.