SAN DIEGO — An Oceanside boy whose organ donation in 2019 saved three lives is now being honored during this year’s Rose Parade in Pasadena. A floral portrait of Gavin Raceles will be featured as the world’s biggest superhero on the OneLegacy Donate Life Float.

Daniela Castro made the sign of a heart over her abdomen, explaining how she remembers and loves the young boy who tragically died and donated his kidney.

Through an interpreter, she explained how she cares for her donated organ and remembers Raceles, whose sudden death gave her and two others the gift of life.

“We ended up finding out that his heart went to a two-year-old,” Tawni Raceles said.

Gavin’s parents, Tawni and Chris, shared their story with FOX 5 in 2019, soon after Gavin had passed, and they’ve not stopped their mission to use to his death and life to educate people about the gift of organ donation.

“We’ve always said it’s like a beautiful tragedy. Our hardest day was someone else’s best day, but knowing that his spirit and part of him lives on and has forever changed Daniela’s life, we know he would’ve loved every bit of it. We know, being that he wanted to be a hero, he would have loved that he saved three women and that he changed their lives,” Tawni stated.

They were back at Lifesharing, the nonprofit that facilitates organ donation in San Diego to unveil something else Gavin would have loved — a floral portrait to be featured on the OneLegacy Donate Life Float, which is a memorial to organ donors across the country.

“I’ve known about the OneLegacy float for years, and I just always was like, ‘Gavin will be on that one day, he’s a hero and he deserves it.’ So we’re really looking forward to being a part of that. Honestly it gives us something to look forward to over the holidays, the holidays are hard for us and this gave us something positive to look forward to. So we’re really thankful that he was chosen,” Tawni said.

On New Years Day, the whole world will see him as he represents San Diego.