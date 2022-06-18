CARLSBAD, Calif. – Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department and California State Parks officials were called out to a beach Friday after a large metal object washed ashore, authorities said.

Police first received a call around 7:49 a.m. reporting that a large metal object with orange tips, approximately six to eight feet in length and 300 pounds, had been discovered at a beach in the 3600 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, Lt. Alonso Develasco said.

Carlsbad Police say that the object was identified as a “survey device” that belongs to Johns Hopkins University.

Lt. Develasco told FOX 5 that officials believe that a heavy current may have played a role in washing the object onto the beach.

No other information is available at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.