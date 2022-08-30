SAN DIEGO — A water contact advisory is in effect for the Ocean Beach area due to a sewage spill in the San Diego River that happened earlier Tuesday, according to San Diego officials.

“The advisory is expected to be in place for 72 hours until tests confirm the water is safe to swim in,” the City of San Diego tweeted.

Swimmers and surfers are advised to avoid water contact in Ocean Beach until the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health lifts the advisory notice as bacteria levels may exceed health standards.

The precautionary advisory, which comes ahead of a busy Labor Day weekend, has also been issued for Dog Beach, located at the San Diego River Outlet in Ocean Beach, per city officials.

For more information on beach advisories/closures, click here.