SAN DIEGO — It’s the end of an era for the Ocean Beach Playhouse.

The final curtain will come down Saturday night after their last performance of the musical “Rent,” then the two businesses that share the space will close for good.

“The rent just too high for what we’re doing and way too high for a community theater,” explained Bill and Jennie Connard, who have had the lease here at 4944 Newport Ave. since 2016.

The largest area of the storefront is their primary business, OB eBikes, and in the back is the small darling theatre that seats just 50. It’s so small, you can easily walk right by the marquis out front and miss it.

Connard is forced to move after what he says is an excessive rent increase at the end of their lease this month.

“The rates are way too high for any business — $14,000 a month rent, you got to sell a lot of tacos or a lot of coffees to do that,” he said.

Right now, he’s paying more than $,8500 a month and the landlord is now asking for about $14,000. Connard’s already secured a new location for OB eBikes around the corner and assumes the landlord is holding out for a corporate tenant.

“I think they’re dream would be a big, big, big company could come in put a bunch of money into their building, and they wouldn’t have to pay for it and get a very long-term lease,” the business owners explained.

Whether the theatre survives a new tenant is anyone’s guess. But with the changing landscape of Ocean Beach, both good and bad, Connard says he would not be surprise if it was from corporate America

“Target came in. Starbucks came in. CVS is here. Rite-Aid I think,” he pointed out.

Wildsong Productions is now looking for a new home and/or funding.