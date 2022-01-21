Ocean Beach Pier undergoes repairs after damage from high surf

SAN DIEGO — Emergency repairs began this week at the Ocean Beach Pier after two columns were damaged by high surf in January 2021, the City of San Diego announced on Friday.

A tweet from the city Wednesday showed crews starting to install scaffolding on the west end for emergency repairs on the 55-year-old pier. The city says repairs will take an estimated eight weeks to complete, depending on the weather and tidal conditions.

“A large portion of the pier will remain open to the public during construction, including the café and bait shop,” the tweet read. “Once the repairs are complete, the pier will fully reopen for the first time in more than a year.”

Before it partially reopened May 28, city crews had repaired broken railings along the pier. The west end has remained closed to the public since the storm damage.

The pier, which is the second-longest on the West Coast and attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually, received $8.4 million in state funding in July. The emergency repairs are intended as a temporary fix as future construction of the pier will likely include modern materials at higher elevations to withstand potential sea-level rise and the effects of climate change.

City News Service contributed to this story.