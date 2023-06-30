SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier is reopening to the public Saturday just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, city officials said.

The pier, which has been closed since Jan. 6 for repairs due to damage caused by powerful winter storms, is also celebrating its 57th anniversary on Sunday. Its grand opening was on July 2, 1966, the City of San Diego said in a press release Friday.

The city decided to wait until the winter storm season passed to hire a consultant to assess the damage.

In early May 2023, however, a visual assessment showed the pier remained structurally safe, officials said, albeit with some minor, storm-related damage to the pier’s railings and pump station.

“While necessary repairs to the pier’s facilities and railings have been completed, repairs to the pump station will continue for several weeks and will not impact public access,” the City of San Diego said. “However, the pier’s restrooms will remain closed until the pump station repairs are complete.”

As part of the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project, a series of community workshops are being held to seek input on how to provide a long-term solution for the pier through a potential replacement, according to the city.

Engineering consultants with the city will then use the input to develop several design alternatives, considering factors like operational usage, environmental permitting, sustainability, cost and historical significance.

Design alternatives are planned to be presented this fall, with a preferred design alternative expected to be selected early next year, officials said. The city says a detailed project schedule and cost estimate will be prepared once a preferred design alternative is selected.