SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier, which has been closed since Oct. 20 from recent high surf damage, will remain off-limits through the early part of 2024 due to potential structural impairment from the upcoming storm season, local officials said.

Ongoing damage has plagued the pier since 2019 when it was closed for five months, costing an estimated $430,000 to repair the railings and utilities, José Ysea with the City of San Diego said in a press release Wednesday. In 2021, the pier was closed from January to July to once again repair damaged railings that costed nearly $1 million.

This year, the pier’s railings and buildings suffered $230,000 in damage, prompting the pier to shut down from January to early July.

“Over the past five years, the City has spent approximately $1.7 million to repair the pier, not including the cost of staff time and additional resources, and it has been closed to the public approximately 30% of the time due to damage,” Ysea said.

City Engineer Rania Amen, a director of the Engineering and Capital Projects Department, says “the cycle of damage and repairs for the Ocean Beach Pier has been an increasing challenge in recent years – and one that we cannot prevent.”

“The cycle of damage and repairs for the Ocean Beach Pier has been an increasing challenge in recent years,” Amen said. “Our teams will monitor the situation throughout the storm season and be ready to fully assess the structure, both above and below the water, once it is appropriate.”

With a a 2018 study determining the pier has reached the end of its service life, the Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project aims to provide a long-term solution for the 57-year-old pier through a potential replacement.