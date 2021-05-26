Ocean Beach Pier to partially reopen Friday

The iconic Ocean Beach Fishing Pier as it appeared on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier will partially reopen to the public on Friday, city leaders announced.

City engineers and maintenance crews completed repairs that make a portion of the pier safe for public access while a longer-term strategy is developed for the future of the pier, according to a news release from Council President Jennifer Campbell.

The iconic pier has been closed since January. It was damaged multiple times in recent years by high surf, necessitating the closure while crews assessed its condition and made repairs.

