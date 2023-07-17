SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier is closed on Monday for maintenance to the structure, the City of San Diego announced in a tweet.

Crews will be working to repair the pier’s pump station, which was damaged during the winter storms, throughout the week. However, the pier is expected to reopen to visitors on Tuesday as the maintenance continues.

The pier was reopened at the beginning of July after a nearly six-month closure due to the powerful storms’ battering of the structure. City officials closed the pier to visitors out of an abundance of caution until an assessment could be conducted.

According to the city, only minor surface-level damage had been identified by a consultant during the inspection, specifically along on the pier’s railings, buildings and sewer pumps.

The pump station is what crews are now working on repairing. When public access is restored later this week, the pier’s restrooms will remain closed until maintenance is complete, officials said.

While the pier is determined to be safe, city officials are also still continuing with a major renovation project to the nearly 60-year-old structure called the “Ocean Beach Pier Renewal.”

Design alternatives for a long-term solution for the pier are planned to be presented in the fall, with a preferred design alternative expected to be selected early next year.

The city says a detailed project schedule and cost estimate will be determined when the design for the renovation is selected.