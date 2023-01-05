The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed due to a powerful winter storm. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Thursday as a powerful winter storm has brought heavy rain and high surf to local beaches.

Lifeguards with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department closed the pier at 10:15 a.m. due to the high surf conditions, SDFD said in a tweet.

Officials did not say when they anticipate the pier will be reopened.

Dangerously high surf with breaking waves 10-13 feet with sets up to 16 feet are possible late Thursday into Friday morning.

A High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect the rest of the work week for all local beaches.

Powerful waves could flood beach lots and knock people off bluffs and jetties.

The popular pier reopened in July 2022 after being closed for several months for emergency repairs due to damages caused from a January 2021 storm.