SAN DIEGO — Authorities responded to reports of an explosion inside an Ocean Beach park restroom on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.

A man who had been using the facilities at Dusty Rhodes Park, located at 2469 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, told police he heard a loud bang shortly before 8:45 a.m. while inside the restroom. Police say the man was not injured, however, he has some ringing in his ears from the incident.

Responding officers evacuated and cordoned off the area before calling in the Metro Arson Strike Team and San Diego Fire Bomb Squad to assess the scene, police said. Officials confirmed remnants of a “cricket bomb” were discovered inside the facility.

The man told police he witnessed another man coming out of the restroom before he entered it. That individual is described as a 45 to 50-year-old white male who stands 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a red shirt with long pants. Police said it’s not known if this person was involved in the explosion.

SDPD Lt. Casey Gini said people could be seriously injured by these types of bombs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.