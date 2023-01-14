SAN DIEGO — An Ocean Beach man was sentenced in federal court on Friday for distributing fentanyl that resulted in a fatal overdose, said US attorney Randy Grossman’s office.

In his plea deal, Alexander Randise, 29, admitted to providing four counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, commonly referred to as “blues,” to 30-year-old Tyber Joseph Lustig on Dec. 11, 2021. These pills caused Lustig’s death.

The US attorney’s office said Randise had been selling counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl to Lustig and others for at least one year prior to Lustig’s death. Officials say Randise had instructed Lustig in a drug transaction that he needed to “be careful” because the pills were “really strong.”

Law enforcement conducted a search of two of Randise’s residences in Ocean Beach on Jan. 5, 2022. They seized 680 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, 2.33 grams of cocaine, suspected MDMA, $1,175 in cash and a loaded 9 millimeter non-serialized handgun.

“Fentanyl has taken so many lives. Our community lost another bright and extremely talented young man to this epidemic,” said Grossman. “We stand together with our law enforcement partners in stating directly: If you choose to sell drugs and a death results, you will be held accountable for that death.”

Grossman thanked the prosecution team and investigating agencies for their work on this case.

The Drug Enforcement Administration created the Overdose Response Team in 2018 as a response to the increase in overdose deaths in San Diego County.