OB Pier closed amid high surf advisory

SAN DIEGO – The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Tuesday during a high surf advisory for San Diego County.
Waves are expected to be 5-10 feet, building through the day before peaking Tuesday night and into Wednesday, according to San Diego Lifeguards. The result will create a high rip current risk and dangerous swimming conditions, the National Weather Service advisory shows.
The advisory went into effect at before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through 1 a.m. Friday.
Surf is expected to “gradually diminish” by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.