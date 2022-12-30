SAN DIEGO — New Year’s Eve preparations are underway. Establishments throughout San Diego County are making some changes to ensure you are safe and comfortable rain or shine.

Many events organizers say they’ve had to change things a bit and move some of their festivities indoors.

PARQ Nightclub is going all out with a full menu experience and five DJs. Since the establishment is mostly indoor, it does not have too make many modifications. It will close its retractable roof in its open air area. It also plans to roll out tents and heaters to keep guests comfortable despite the conditions.

At the Andaz Hotel, management plans to close its retractable roof as well as lower its weather walls.

“Heaters are on, everything will be warm. Bars underneath the covered space, so no trouble accessing those areas as well. But in general, I think we’ll be prepared to weather any of the storm,” said Andrew Drescher with Andaz Hotel.

However, not everyone is going to party hard. Tanner Huget, who lives downtown, is one of them.

“I have kids…I think we’re just gonna go to the beach a little bit, maybe will be at the 9 p.m. East Coast New Year’s time. Yeah, it’s a little bit different nowadays.”

San Diego Police is also expected to hold a DUI checkpoint on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Venue staff recommend taking advantage of Uber, Lyft or a designated driver, especially with the wet road conditions out there.