SAN DIEGO — With 2023 fast approaching, it’s a race against the clock to decide where and how you want to ring in the New Year. Here’s a list of San Diego events happening this holiday weekend to help you narrow down the search.

21 and up events

NYE Gala at Hotel Del Coronado

If you’re looking for a New Year’s feast, this event offers a five-course meal. But cocktail hour comes first, of course, and is followed by an open bar throughout the night. The hotel’s oceanfront ballroom will offer host to live performers with music sure to keep the dance floor grooving into the peak hour of 2023. Safety first — book a room to enjoy the full experience.

NYE Beach Party at the Catamaran Resort

A holiday beach party is truly the San Diego way, especially with this all-inclusive event that offers themed photo booths, festive bites and cocktails, and even four rooms of entertainment with some of the city’s very own DJs. Be sure to have your champagne glass in hand for the event’s balloon drop at midnight.

NYE at Hard Rock Hotel

Gym, tan, New Year’s? DJ Pauly D will be bringing the beats, along with other performers, for this three level party with five decked out rooms. If you’re hoping to toast with a big group of friends and family Saturday night, this event is offering VIP bottle service packages fit for the fancy. Hotel room packages are limited, so get the ball rolling before it drops.

NYE Hornblower Cruise

It’s “Old Hollywood” and New Year for this themed cruise around the San Diego Harbor. Be sure to come hungry as this event provides a five-course seated dinner with jazz music and plenty of party favors. If you are looking for a great view to take in the last starry moments of 2022, the coastline can be admired from the water this weekend.

Gatsby’s House NYE Party at Hotel Republic

If you are looking for a themed party, this event is set in the Roaring 20s. Guests are encouraged to wear their best flapper and Great Gatsby-like attire. There will be five rooms with different music styles playing in each to “fit your fancy.” You can count on exclusive party favors and a midnight countdown.

Craft Beer New Year at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens

This event features a speakeasy room, a cigar lounge in the courtyard and a photo booth to capture the last moments of 2022. Tickets also include drinks tickets, appetizers and, of course, a celebratory toast at midnight with a souvenir tasting glass. Group package are available.

Bottoms Up NYE at ALTITUDE Sky Lounge

This downtown hotel party will provide guests with unlimited select drinks and an array of gourmet food stations. You can hit the raw seafood and sushi bar, the street taco stand or skip to dessert at the chocolate fountain. There will DJs playing music and a countdown that includes champagne for partygoers.

NYE Bar Crawl in Pacific Beach

If you don’t want to limit yourself to just one party, this event offers an open invitation to six different spots in Pacific Beach. From free welcome drinks to exclusive drink specials, this pub crawl will have you bouncing around town in celebration. Participants will receive a map to navigate their fun.

Family friendly events

NYE at LEGOLAND

If you are looking for a family friendly event to celebrate New Year’s, LEGOLAND has more than 60 rides and attractions for those of all ages. If you want to catch a fireworks show with your family without having to stay up until midnight, this is the place to be. The park will also have live music and activities.

Plunge San Diego in Belmont Park

Kids can swim and take on the obstacle course or hop into the bounce house for some NYE fun. Plus, there will be crafts, music and desserts for all. This event also has a special balloon drop countdown at noon, so the whole family can join in. Family ticket options are available.

NYE at SeaWorld

SeaWorld will be offering a special New Year’s countdown and fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. The park will transform at dusk into a celebration featuring electrifying lights and music. The park is also offering a family NYE bash for the first time. This will include Sesame Street friends, food and live entertainment. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

NYE at Living Coast Discovery Center

At this event, enjoy an interactive bubble show or get hands-on at a bubble-making station. There will also be a silent disco, guided night hikes and opportunities to encounter animals. A Simply Fresh food truck will be on site for eats and adult beverages are available.

From beach parties to hotel extravaganzas and theme park fun, San Diegans have many options for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Which event will you choose to ring in 2023?