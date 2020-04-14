Nurses’ cars burglarized on Easter Sunday

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa police arrested a man suspected of burglarizing nurses’ vehicles in a Sharp Grossmont Hospital parking structure on Easter Sunday.

Officers arrived Sunday evening to find two nurses’ cars had been broken into, even after security had been stepped up in the area during the pandemic.

One of the victims spoke to FOX 5 about the damage, but wished to remain anonymous saying, “The driver side window was smashed in, it looked like they tried to smash the driver side rear window by prying it open or hitting it with a hammer of some sort.”

The nurse says about $250 worth of items were taken from the car, not counting how much it will cost to get the car windows fixed.

The hospital’s security team was first to respond to the burglary and followed the suspected burglar to the Grossmont trolley station, where he was held until officers could arrive.

Monday police identified the man as 28-year-old Joshua Hallmark, now charged with burglary and committing a burglary during a state of emergency.

Police also say a woman was seen fleeing from the scene in a silver Volvo. They have yet to determine if she is involved, but officers are looking for anyone with additional information on this crime to come forward and give them a call.