Nurse at women’s jail tests positive for coronavirus

SANTEE, Calif. — A nurse who works at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities announced Thursday.

The nurse, who tested positive on Wednesday, has been in isolation at home since March 22 after feeling ill, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information about the nurse was available.

The Sheriff’s Department Detention Services Bureau has identified all inmates and staff who may have come into contact with the nurse. The nurse wore personal protective equipment during all clinical face-to-face interactions with inmates. No inmates who had contact with the nurse are in isolation.

Nine employees are considered at low-exposure risk and were told Thursday to self-quarantine at home out of an abundance of caution.