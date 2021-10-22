‘Now I’m a little scared:’ Residents voice safety concerns after deadly high-rise shooting

SAN DIEGO — As homicide detectives work to figure out why someone shot and killed two people Thursday afternoon inside a high-rise apartment complex in East Village, some residents say they are concerned for their safety in the area.

Police said the victims were found after 3 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds to their upper bodies in the living room of an apartment called Spire San Diego on 1475 Island Ave. The two victims were later pronounced dead after being assessed by officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel on scene.

The shooting victims included a woman, who was resident of the building, and a man who did not live there. According to authorities, the woman is described as a 28-year-old. Both victims’ identities have not been released.

SDPD homicide detectives learned the person who reported the shooting also lived in the building, Lt. Adam Sharki said, and located him through a traffic stop near the interchange of the 805 and 15 freeways. The man was arrested a short time after the shooting, with his 5-year-old daughter in the car. She was taken into protective custody.

Police said the woman killed and a man believed to be involved in the shooting both lived on the 35th floor.

A resident who lives one floor below where the shooting happened told FOX 5 it makes him and his family feel unsafe.

“There’s a lot of privacy and we have good security here, but elements from outside somehow seem to come through,” he said.

Other nearby residents said they were surprised to hear the news.

“Now I’m a little scared,” one resident said. “I’m like three o’clock in the afternoon, there’s shootings going on here?”

Sharki added the investigation is ongoing, and there are no other suspects.

City News Service contributed to this report.