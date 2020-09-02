Now allowed to open indoors, East County businesses hope brighter days ahead

LAKESIDE, Calif. – Making people look and feel their best has been a longstanding family tradition at Ray’s Barber Shop in Lakeside.

“I’m a third-generation barber,” said Mike Elias, whose family owns the shop. “My grandpa started this barbershop; my aunt’s a barber; my dad’s a barber right there; and my cousins, we’re just making it happen.”

Elias and family are thrilled to welcome customers back inside this week following the release of new tiered state guidelines allowing hair and nail salons and barbershops in San Diego County to resume indoor operations.

In the county’s current tier, shops like Ray’s are allowed to operate indoors at their normal capacity while adhering to state and local rules for managing the spread of the coronavirus.

Upon finally reopening, Elias was super excited to greet customers at the door.

“This whole time, we’ve been working outside, you know, just trying to make customers happy and serving the community with haircuts,” he said. “But now that we’re back inside, it feels good.”

Museums, movie theaters and restaurants in the county also are allowed to host customers indoors again, albeit some at more limited capacities. At restaurants, for example, the state now says they can fill up to 25% capacity indoors or up to 100 people, depending on which number is lower.

Even with limited indoor numbers, Lakeside Cafe owner Claudia Ortiz said she’s glad to be back.

“To be able to serve our customers again and see everybody after all this going on in the pandemic, it’s a blessing,” Ortiz said, adding, “I’m not saying we’re out of the woods yet, but we’re just hoping for a brighter time to come.”