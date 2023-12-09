SAN DIEGO–If you went to North Park on Saturday you might have seen their Winter Wonderland Festival.

This is the festival’s second year at the North Park “Mini Park.” The main attraction was their roller skating, where kids rolled around the makeshift rink with siblings and parents.

For entertainment, carolers sang traditional holiday songs. The event gave away free toys courtesy of Replay Toys.

Winter Wonderland celebrates all holidays of all faiths.

The executive director for North Park Main Street said the best part of the event was sharing the time with great people.

“I love to bring all the people together, it’s just so nice. North Park is such a diverse and eclectic neighborhood that we have so many things to really enjoy and the people are really just having a great time,” said Mark West, executive director, North Park Main Street.

The event continues Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.