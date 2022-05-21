SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A new music festival has overtaken the heart of North Park for the weekend.

The North Park Music Festival kicked off its inaugural weekend Saturday with promises of more than 40 artists playing across three stages in a span of two days.

The festival is taking place in the new mini-park, which opened earlier this year. For the event, officials closed down North Park Way between Utah Street and 30th Street.

All the musicians and artists are from San Diego, which organizer Angela Landsberg with North Park Main Streets said was what the neighborhood wanted.

The festival is a family and dog-friendly event, made possible by several sponsors throughout the community, including Broadway Salon Studios.

Festival organizers also say that the event is one of a kind because those who want to drink are not required to stay within one area thanks to a new pilot program in the city.

“It allows us to have people who are over 21 enter with their children- anyone under 21- and mosey around the event, pick up a drink- or not pick up a drink,” said Landsberg.

“People with kids want to have fun too,” said a parent with their kids at the festival.

You can get tickets for the festival online for $25, at NorthParkMainStreet.com, children under 11 are free.

“North Park is a hidden gem of San Diego, all the new restaurants, the bars, the neighborhood, the culture, it’s a unique pocket of town and defiantly why, one reason why we came here, and looking forward to being a staple in the community and really to encourage a lot more of these events going forward”, said Francis Meram, with Broadway Salon Studios.

The festival will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click HERE.