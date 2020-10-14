North Park gang member pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking charge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A member of a North Park-based gang who was previously convicted in a racketeering enterprise involving the sex trafficking of minors and adults pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal sex trafficking charge.

Jonathan Devon Price, 30, also known as “Lil’ TY,” admitted to prostituting an underage girl, which included taking her to meet with “johns” for sex. He was arrested last November during an undercover sting operation conducted by the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As part of his plea, Price also admitted to coercing a woman to engage in commercial sex acts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The crimes occurred while Price was on supervised release from his previous trafficking case, in which he pleaded guilty to transporting victims from San Diego to El Paso, Texas, for the purposes of prostitution, as well as prostituting a woman in San Diego.

Sentencing in his latest case is slated for Jan. 4.

“Sex trafficking is a crime that causes devastating long-term effects for victims, especially minors,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “Our office will continue to vigorously enforce federal laws that are in place to protect women and girls from the pain, humiliation and suffering associated with sex trafficking.”