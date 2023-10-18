SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy sailor assigned to a squadron at Naval Air Station North Island was arrested last week on suspicion of possessing child pornography, a Navy official confirms.

Cameron Bradley Hoffman faces two charges: attempted receipt of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a complaint obtained by FOX 5.

The complaint alleges that on Sept. 22, Hoffman’s roommate reported Hoffman “spoke about a child in a way that prompted him to be suspicious of his activity on his cellphone.” The complaint alleges that Hoffman told the roommate “that he didn’t want kids, but that he liked the child, liked hanging out in the child’s room and liked hanging out with the child at the park.”

On the night of Sept. 15, the roommate went to the barracks room while Hoffman was sleeping in the room, the complaint alleges. That’s when the roommate opened Hoffman’s cellphone and found several photos and videos of child sexual abuse material, the complaint alleges.

On Oct. 12, NCIS agents reached out to Hoffman, who admitted that he has viewed and downloaded child pornography since middle school, the complaint alleges. Hoffman also told agents he has a “collection” of child pornography.

“Hoffman stated the child pornography that he downloaded was maintained on his cellular telephone and one of the manners he obtained the captioned child pornography was by the social media messaging application, Telegram. He stated that he paid an individual on Telegram for child pornography and the individual sent him child pornography,” the complaint alleges.

A Navy official released the following statement to FOX 5:

“The Navy can confirm a Sailor assigned to a squadron at NAS North Island was arrested Oct. 12 for possession of child sexual abuse material. The Navy is cooperating fully with the Dept. of Justice and NCIS. The alleged actions by this service member do not reflect the values and high standards of conduct by the men and women of the U.S. Navy.”