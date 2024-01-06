OCEANSIDE, Calif. — North County’s Oceanside is adding another renowned surf competition to its roster.

For the first time ever, the beach town will host the World Surf League (WSL) Junior Championships, welcoming the best wave riders in the world under the age of 20 to face off next to the Oceanside Pier.

The six-day event, which takes place Jan. 9-14, will showcase male and female surfers competing for the titles of WSL Junior Champions.

For Oceanside locals like 18-year-old Caity Simmers, a soon-to-be-Olympian, this is the first year the event will be held on their “home surf.”

A representative from Visit Oceanside, a website dedicated to the city’s attractions, said this surf event is a great opportunity to bring the whole family together to “get inspired by the next generation of surf stars.”

For those who attend the competition, there will be food, drinks, and vendors of all kinds.

Visit Oceanside also suggested taking a surf lesson to add to the fun at one of several surf schools in town, or checking out the California Surf Museum which shares the rich history of surfing and cares for Bethany Hamilton’s infamous shark-bitten surfboard.

“Oceanside is a mecca for surfing all year round, and the vibrant surf culture is enmeshed in the city,” said Visit Oceanside.

Looking ahead, the winners of the 2023 World Junior Champions will earn a spot in the 2024 WSL Challenger Series. The champions will compete for a spot on the elite Championship Tour.