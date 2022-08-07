CARLSBAD, Calif. – A woman riding an electric bicycle with a one-year-old child was seriously injured after a collision with a vehicle in Carlsbad Sunday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street when officers were called to the scene for reports of a collision between a car and bicyclist, according to Carlsbad Police PIO Jodee Reyes.

Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old woman on the ground, injured from the incident. The woman had a 16-month-old child with her who did not appear to be injured.

The 42-year-old female driver of the vehicle involved, a Toyota 4-Runner, remained at the scene and waited for police to arrive.

The 35-year-old cyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The 16-month-old baby girl with her was also taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

While drugs and or alcohol are not believed to have been involved in this crash, police say the cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police at 442-339-2282.