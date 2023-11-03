OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An unattended candle inside a North County apartment sparked an overnight fire, the Oceanside Fire Department (OFD) confirmed Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at Presidio Apartments on the 4400 block of Mission Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

According to OPD, the fire originated on the second floor due to an unattended candle and was promptly detected by a functioning smoke alarm.

Firefighters quickly responded to the affected area.

No injuries were reported. However, OPD said the incident affected two apartments, displacing a total of six individuals and two dogs

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of practicing candle safety and regularly checking your smoke detectors,” OPD stated in a news release. “We are grateful that the installed smoke alarm detected the fire in its early stages, preventing a potentially disastrous outcome.”

Fire officials are encouraging the public to exercise caution when using candles and to ensure that smoke alarms in their homes are in working order.

“Remember, fire prevention is a shared responsibility, and together we can create a safer living environment for everyone,” said OPD.”