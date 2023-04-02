SANTEE, Calif. — A power outage impacted a little more than 2,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a power line in a suspected DUI, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene near Mast Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue shortly after 11:40 a.m., after receiving a call of a white truck hitting a power line in the area in a solo accident.

Due to the accident, about 2,205 customers in the neighborhoods of Santee and Carlton Hills lost power. As of 6 p.m., almost all of the customers have had their power restored.

The road was closed while SDG&E crews worked on the power line.

The exact events that lead up to the crash have not been identified at this time. However, the driver of the truck was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the SDSO.

The identity of the driver has not been shared by law enforcement at this time.