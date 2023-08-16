Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to a July fire in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Authorities are looking to identify and locate three juvenile suspects believed to have started a brush fire in Fallbrook last month.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation responded to reports of a brush fire in the 2300 block of Green Canyon Road around 12:30 p.m. on July 12.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which authorities say burned about a quarter of an acre and a large fence. Damage is estimated at around $30,000, according to SDSO.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit reviewed surveillance video that officials say showed a white 1999 Toyota 4Runner off-roading in the area. It also reportedly shows three juveniles setting off a firework just prior to the start of the fire.

Authorities released the following descriptions for the three suspects:

— Suspect No. 1: White juvenile male wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored pants.

— Suspects No. 2 and No. 3: White juvenile males wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information related to this fire and/or the suspects are encouraged to email Sgt. Anthony Portillo of the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit at Anthony.Portillo@sdsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.