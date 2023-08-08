OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside Police Department has a total of 219 officers on the force, but for one day only there were 220.

On Tuesday, Heidi Sands was sworn in as an honorary officer for the day.

Sands is not only seen as an outstanding citizen, but she is also Special Olympian.

Oceanside Police Chief Kedrick Sadler congratulated Sands and welcomed her to the force in front of a packed room of officers and friends.

She’s been competing since she was 12 years old. She’s now in her 30s and recently competed at the Special Olympic World Games, bringing home a gold and a bronze medal in tennis.

“She is just so positive and always so outgoing,” said Detective Chris James. “I mean how many people can say they’ve won a gold medal.”

The Special Olympian was out patrolling the streets of Oceanside Tuesday, so if you see her, just call her Officer Sands.

The Oceanside Police Department is holding a fundraiser on Aug. 16 at Señor Grubby’s from 6 to 8 p.m. in support of the Special Olympics.