SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching San Marcos for a man who may be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

The 18 to 20-year-old man was last seen near Westlake Drive and Los Vallecitos Boulevard, according to a tweet sent out from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Officials ask that anyone who spots the man refrain from making contact with him.

Law enforcement says that the unidentified man was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and black pants, and was carrying a hat. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department launched its helicopter Monday evening to search for the man.

If you believe you have seen the suspect, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately.

No other details were immediately available.

