SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies launched a search for a missing 13-year-old girl who last seen near a North County school on Tuesday. She has since been found safe, the department confirmed.

According to SDSO, the young girl was last seen just before 10 a.m. near San Elijo Middle School at 1600 Schoolhouse Road.

The ASTREA helicopter was launched to assist in the search for the girl, SDSO said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 11:50 p.m., authorities told FOX 5 her disappearance was not believed to have been an abduction.

A spokesperson for the San Marcos Unified School District (SMUSD) said that the girl’s friends reported her missing to a “trusted adult” at the middle school, because they noticed she was nowhere to be found after seeing her dropped off at school this morning.

SMUSD contacted SDSO to search for the student, who school officials later determined voluntarily left the campus to skip class.

Authorities did not confirm where she was later found. Although, the ASTREA helicopter also went over Carlsbad during the search, according to local police.