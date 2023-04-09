VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Vista gas station that occurred early Sunday, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at the 76 gas station near the intersection of Olive Avenue and North Melrose Drive. According to the SDSO, multiple gunshots were fired into the gas station, before a vehicle was heard speeding away.

One employee of the gas station was inside at the time of the shooting, but was not harmed.

At the scene, deputies noted the gas station’s glass door had been shattered.

A search of the area was conducted by law enforcement, but no suspect or possible vehicle involved in the incident were found.

It is unknown if any suspects have been identified by the SDSO at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact the SDSO at 858-565-5200.