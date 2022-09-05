CARLSBAD, Calif. – More than 5,000 residents in North County are without power, authorities said Monday evening.

Residents in the Carlsbad area have been affected by an outage within the San Diego Gas and Electric system, according to SDG&E’s website.

The power initially went out around 8:30 p.m. for unknown reasons. Officials said Monday evening that they expect power to be restored around 11 p.m.

Customers within the following circuits were impacted:

AG1

DS1

781

“SDG&E is assessing the outage to determine the cause” the power company’s website states.

