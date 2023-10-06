SAN MARCOS, Calif. — San Marcos High School was put on lockdown Friday morning following a bomb threat, authorities confirmed.

Deputies, along with K-9 units from Cal State San Marcos and ATF are searching the school, according to the San Diego County Sherriff’s Department.

The call was reported to come in around 8 a.m.

At this time, parents are asked not come to the school.

In a message sent to parents and staff, the San Marcos Unified School District (SMUSD) said they received a phone call threat earlier this morning, prompting them to immediately place the campus on lockdown.

SMUSD stated, “Our law enforcement partners are on scene and conducting a thorough sweep of the campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

“I was behind my coworker getting ready to turn into the parking lot when all of a sudden, sheriffs SUVs are coming from both east and west,” a teacher at the high school told FOX 5.

No other schools were named in the threat, authorities said.

Earlier this week, a threat against San Marcos Elementary School was deemed not credible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.