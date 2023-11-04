OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An Oceanside resident and two dogs were displaced after a fire erupted in their second-story apartment home Friday.

The Oceanside Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a fire at the Island Club Apartments, located on the 2400 block of Catalina Circle, around 8:12 p.m.

According to OPD, the fire was successfully extinguished with the combined efforts of fire sprinklers and a quick-thinking resident who utilized a fire extinguisher on the premises.

One resident and two dogs were displaced due to fire and smoke damage. The American Red Cross was called in to provide assistance.

The origin of the fire was linked to the kitchen, according to OFD. The cause is still under investigation.

This incident marked the second occasion in one day where OPD had to respond to an apartment fire. The first blaze was, located at Presidio Apartments on the 4400 block of Mission Avenue, which was caused due to an unattended candle.

OPD said smoke detectors played a pivotal role in saving lives in both of these Oceanside instances.

“This incident serves as a testament to the importance of having functioning smoke detectors in every household,” the department wrote in a news release regarding the apartment fires. “Smoke detectors are essential for early fire detection, and the use of fire sprinklers can be a life-saving measure.”