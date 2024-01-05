OCEANSIDE, Calif. — “ReBeach Oceanside” — it’s an ambitions plan to roll back time and replenish the beaches as if it were the 1990s again.

Residents are hoping for hundreds of new yards of sand, holding on to the coast for years to come.

Out of several proposals to bring back the sand ICM — an Australian company — was selected for their previous successes on the Gold Coast.

“The outer reef part of the plan is supposed to slow down the swell and currents, and basically the sand movement,” said Chris Abed, a former pro-surfer who’s working as a juror in helping to decide which proposal should get the $50 million contract.

The lack of sand has created crowding issues and lifeguards dream of the old days.

“Growing up, I remember coming down here to surf and there was a ton of sand. Sand all the way down to Cassidy (Street) — those were happening places to hang out we could drive all the way down to Carlsbad,” said Jonathan Chesner, an Oceanside Lifeguard SGT.

The proposal is expected to be recommended to the city council by the end of the month, but the city council will have the final say.

If “ReBeach Oceanside” makes it through coastal commission without delays, the beaches in this North County town could start to see fresh sand on their shores as early as 2026.

“Oceanside has gorgeous beaches, we hear it all the time from locals about the experiences they had growing up and being able to restore that. Even when I was a kid, to restore that, it would be amazing,” said Sgt. Chesner.