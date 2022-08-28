POWAY, Calif. – Evacuations were ordered Sunday afternoon in North County due to a brush fire in Poway, authorities announced.

Limited evacuations near the business park of Brookprinter Place were ordered around 2 p.m. by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Roads between Metate Lane and Community Road, Rio Real to Community Road, and Civic Center Driver to Stowe Drive were closed off following the order, according to officials.

The fire burned at least four acres and was contained at 2:55 p.m. As of 3:45 p.m., northbound lanes of Community Drive had reopened to the public while southbound lanes remained closed.

