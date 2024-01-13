ENCINITAS, Calif. — A much sought after café in the City of Encinitas has finally reopened after a fire destroyed the popular eatery back in 2019.

Now roughly 4 years later, the Leucadia community is rejoicing as Peace Pies revives its locally sourced menu of raw, vegan, gluten-free and soy-free dishes.

Elements from the previous location have been brought back to fruition — literally. The passion fruit plant is exhumed on the walls of the café in art form.

“Who remembers sitting at our old patio and having a passion fruit drop close to — or sometimes on top of — your table?” asked JP Alfred, the owner and mastermind behind Peace Pies. “The passion fruit symbolizes the passion that we have for this business, for showing up for our customer base, and for the healing power of raw living foods.”

Dragon fruit art is seen on the walls at the revived Peace Pies location in Leucadia. (Credit: Peace Pies)

JP described the new space has “elevated” and “warm” — a spot he’s excited for the community to enjoy. The restaurateur began selling his raw and vegan creations at farmer’s markets in 2007 before later opening a brick and mortar location in Mission Beach and then Encinitas.

On Friday, Peace Pies opened their doors once again — something that has been long-awaited and strongly supported by raw, vegan and health conscious diners in the area.

“The Encinitas area is such a mecca of health that we are thrilled to be able to serve our community,” Peace Pies crew member Ashley Disharoon told FOX 5. “It feels great to have a fresh cozy place (within) walking distance from the ocean where everyone can come eat, meet, laugh and share in. We would not be here if not for the community, so we humbly hope that everyone will be as happy as we are to be back!”

As far as the menu goes, Disharoon said it be the same in Ocean Beach and Leucadia. The daily specials, however, will always be different based on the “chef-of-day’s choice.”

Some of those who partook in the grand reopening celebration Friday, shared on social media their favorite dishes. Favorites included the Magical Mango Curry Wrap, the Mystical Mushroom Quesadilla, and Loving Lasagna — all raw and vegan creations.

“Light yet filling, this nutrient dense wrap will fuel your day with living nutrition and a great tropical influenced flavor.” — Peace Pies. (Credit: Peace Pies)

Peace Pies’s Loving Lasagna dish. (Credit: Peace Pies)

“Still our most popular and always on our menu – the Mystical Mushroom Quesadilla.” — Peace Pies (Credit: Peace Pies)

“Not only have many of you donated to our cause, but those of you who live in North County have come down and supported us numerous times throughout the past 4 years at our OB location. We truly couldn’t have done it without our loyal customers,” said JP.

Located at 133 Daphne St. in Encinitas, the Leucadia-area Peace Pies will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. moving forward.

“We cannot wait to celebrate with you, to hug you, to show you what we have done with your generous contributions and support,” JP continued.