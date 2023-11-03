Editors note: The correct address for the shooting investigation is in the 2550 block of East Valley Parkway.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A police shooting investigation is underway in Escondido, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities were called to the 2500 block East Valley Parkway around 7 a.m. Friday morning regarding a shooting involving an officer.

Around 11:45 a.m., SDPD confirmed homicide detectives are on scene investigating the incident.

No suspect information is available at this time.

No officers were reported to be injured in this incident.

