Gun casings were found on the 1200 block of Center Street in Oceanside on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, police said. (KSWB)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Oceanside.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, officers responded to a call reporting shots fired around 11:54 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Center Street.

OPD says officers located shell casings in the area.

Two Hispanic men and one Hispanic juvenile were located with non-life threatening injuries. The nature of those injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD Detective Division at (760) 435-4580 or to report information anonymously please contact (760) 435-4264.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.