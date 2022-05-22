ENCINITAS, Calif. – Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Encinitas, authorities said.

The incident happened Sunday around 10:52 a.m. when officials were dispatched to the Leucadia Boulevard grade crossing for reports of a pedestrian hit. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the person who had been hit and the victim was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by officials and a manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to deputies at 800-565-5200.

