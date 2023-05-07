ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car in North County Friday night, according to Escondido police.

Law enforcement was alerted to the incident at the intersection of North Escondido Boulevard and West Lincoln Avenue around 9:43 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a report of a person down and bleeding in the middle of the street.

Responding officers determined the person had been hit by a vehicle that occurred “after a disturbance in the roadway,” Escondido police said in a press release. The nature of the disturbance has not been disclosed at this time.

The pedestrian, identified as a 31-year-old Escondido resident, sustained major injuries and was escorted to Palomar Medical Center. According to Escondido police, he remains hospitalized at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a non-sworn civilian employee of the Escondido Police Department. They were not driving a city vehicle or on the clock at the time of the incident, Escondido police said.

It has not yet been determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

California Highway Patrol has assumed the investigation into the incident, according to Escondido police. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP Oceanside Area Office at 760-643-3400.