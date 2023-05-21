A sailboat that got stuck near the Oceanside Harbor on Sunday, May 21. One person had to be rescued from the ship. (Courtesy of Oceanside Fire)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One person was rescued from a sailboat Sunday night after it veered past the mouth of Oceanside Harbor and became stuck in shallow waters, according to fire officials.

Oceanside Fire crews were alerted to the beached boat at 9:18 p.m. According to Battalion Chief Jon Regner, the sailboat was attempting to enter the Oceanside Harbor at the North Jetty, near 1540 North Harbor Dr.

One occupant was found aboard the vessel by crews. Two rescue swimmers took the occupant off the boat, however, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The person aboard lived on the boat and has been displaced by the incident, according to Regner. The person has not been identified by authorities.

As of 10 p.m., first responders from Oceanside Fire were still on the scene, waiting for a third-party service to remove the sailboat from the shore.

Authorities did not provide any information about the extent of the damage to the sailboat.