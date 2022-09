VISTA, Calif. – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching Vista for a suspect who is wanted in connection to a recent battery, authorities announced Tuesday.

Deputies are searching for a Hispanic male, around 65 years old, 5-feet-11-inches tall, wearing a gray shirt, dark pants, and black shoes.

The man was last seen in the 1500 block of Live Oak Road.

Anyone who believes they have seen the man is asked to call 911 immediately.

