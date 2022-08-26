OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police are searching for a potentially armed man Friday, the department announced in a tweet.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the area near the 300 block of Via Del Norte due to police activity in the area.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man with a bald head covered with tattoos, standing 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue jacket, black shorts and black Puma shoes, while riding a skateboard.

A police helicopter is overhead in the area to assist search efforts.

Oceanside Police Department asked anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts to contact them at 760-435-4911.

No other information on the incident or the suspect was immediately available.