OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday morning in Oceanside, authorities said.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Benet Road and Leepish Drive when officers with the Oceanside Police Department were dispatched for a reported collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police officers located a woman lying on the sidewalk of Benet Road. Despite efforts to save the victim, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the car involved was traveling eastbound on Benet Road when it drove onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian, who was walking westbound. The vehicle, a black Honda SUV, then made a u-turn and took off from the scene heading westbound on Benet Road, witnesses said.

The identity of the woman who was killed has not been publicly released.

Officials with the Oceanside Police Department say the matter remains under investigation and ask that anyone with information on this incident come forward by calling 760-435-4412.